Duterte virtually declares Presidential plan in PAPI press congress

Davao City Mayor Rodrigo R. Duterte has virtually declared himself available for the presidency in the 2016 national elections if he could get enough support

MBCFI Unveils Newly Recorded Mindoro Faunal Species and Related Technical Reports

  Quezon City, Philippines - The Mindoro Biodiversity Conservation Foundation, Inc. (MBCFI) successfully launched last Thursday afternoon, January 22, 2014,

Oriental Mindoro DPWH district completes more than P376M worth of infra projects

With or without typhoon   CALAPAN CITY – A total amount of P376,277,200 worth of infrastructure projects have been almost completed by the Department of

DOH-MIMAROPA formally opens ‘telemedicine’ system in Marinduque, the first of such kind in the country

CALAPAN CITY – The island province of Marinduque will soon be the country’s heart or center of “telemedicine,” or medical consultation and diagnostics

Calapan City Media Network, binuo sa lungsod

CCNN, muling naghalal ng mga bagong opisyales   Dahil naniniwala ang Pamahalaang Lungsod sa kakayahan at pagiging makatotohanan sa pagpapalaganap ng patas na

Mayor Panaligan, kinilala ang napakalaking ambag ng real estate service sa kaunlaran

CALAPAN CITY – Hindi matatawaran ang napakalaking ambag at napakahalagang papel ng real estate service sa pagsulong ng kaunlaran, partikular sa ekonomiya at

Mga negosyo at kalakal, naa-attract nang pumasok sa lungsod

Sa pagiging ‘most business-friendly’ ng Calapan City     Dahil sa pagkaka-deklara ng lungsod ng Calapan kamakailan bilang “Hall of Famer” sa pagigi

Calapan City declared as ‘Hall of Famer’ in being PhL’s most ‘business-friendly city’

CALAPAN CITY – By having awarded for the third consecutive years as being one of the most “business-friendly cities” in the whole country, the Philippin

  Duterte virtually declares Presidential plan in PAPI press congress
  MBCFI Unveils Newly Recorded Mindoro Faunal Species and Related Technical Reports
  Calapan City declared as 'Hall of Famer' in being PhL's most 'business-friendly city'
  AFP Southern Luzon chief tells government soldiers to 'find, fight, win' vs NPA rebels
  Or. Mindoro opens first renewable energy project by an electric coop
  Insurgents in Mindoro continue to field child as 'warriors,' according to Philippine Army

  Calapan City Media Network, binuo sa lungsod
  Mayor Panaligan, kinilala ang napakalaking ambag ng real estate service sa kaunlaran
  Mga negosyo at kalakal, naa-attract nang pumasok sa lungsod
  Calapan City, tinanghal na 'Hall of Famer' sa pagiging Business-Friendly City sa bansa
  'Oplan Undas Ligtas,' kasado na para sa Araw ng Kaluluwa
  JAO para sa mas pinaigting na mga batas trapiko

  Oriental Mindoro DPWH district completes more than P376M worth of infra projects
  DOH-MIMAROPA formally opens 'telemedicine' system in Marinduque, the first of such kind in the country
  DepEd implements 'Open high school' in Or. Mindoro's top public school
  4 MIMAROPA LGUs raise rank so farin 2014 national competitiveness index
  Romblon town 'releases' 82 baby sea turtles free
  Almost 200 MWs of renewable energy sources to be tapped in Mindoro Island

  Reminiscence
  Leonor Rivera's Ashes & Dr. José Rizal's Love Letters
  GULPI DE ULAT : PINTADOS OF UNCERTAIN FUTURE
  Suez Canal: Dr. José Rizal and his Padalas
  Suez Canal: Through Dr. José Rizal's Eyes
  The Suez Canal: Through Dr. José Rizal's Eyes

  New NEA Law insulates electric cooperatives from local politics
  Council for the Restoration of Filipino Values (CRFV) Press Release on National Anti-Corruption Day
  Isagani Yambot: legend
  Crossroads Of Change: A Media Challenge
  If you hate reporters, give them right to defend
  Case No. 12-1698
  SP No. 2670-10
  SPL. PROC. NO. 2665-10
  SP. PROC NO. CV-10-6224
  SP.PROC NO. CV-10-6192
  PETITION NO. 10-2087
  SP. PROC. NO. CV-10-6229
  SP.NO.2645-10
  Petition No. EF-2825-2010
  Petition No. EF-2815-10

    MyRizal150: How To Face A Firing Squad Execution With A Normal Heart Beat: RIZAL, 30 December 1896
    MyRizal150: Jose Rizal Greets You A "Merry Christmas" In A Letter dated 10 Dec 1891
    Blog For Charity | Blog For Charity: (UPDATED) Ex-PBB Teen housemate Beauty Gonzalez arrested for allegedly helping...
    PinayShare: Ex-'PBB' housemate Beauty Gonzalez arrested for allegedly helping brother flee from CIDG
    Entertainment News – InterAksyon.com: Ex-'PBB' housemate Beauty Gonzalez nabbed for allegedly...

