MBCFI Unveils Newly Recorded Mindoro Faunal Species and Related Technical Reports
Quezon City, Philippines - The Mindoro Biodiversity Conservation Foundation, Inc. (MBCFI) successfully launched last Thursday afternoon, January 22, 2014,
Davao City Mayor Rodrigo R. Duterte has virtually declared himself available for the presidency in the 2016 national elections if he could get enough support for this reform advocacy vehicle – Federalism or Federal System of government. Duterte made known his plan though former South Cotabato[..] Read more..
Quezon City, Philippines - The Mindoro Biodiversity Conservation Foundation, Inc. (MBCFI) successfully launched last Thursday afternoon, January 22, 2014, 18 newly recorded Mindoro faunal species at the scenic amphitheater of the Ninoy Aquino Parks and Wildlife Center. In a program[..] Read more..
With or without typhoon CALAPAN CITY – A total amount of P376,277,200 worth of infrastructure projects have been almost completed by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in the southern portion of Oriental Mindoro province, notwithstanding the frequent burst of natural calamit[..] Read more..
CALAPAN CITY – The island province of Marinduque will soon be the country’s heart or center of “telemedicine,” or medical consultation and diagnostics through a remote but live video conversation. This was so after the Department of Health (DOH) Region 4B (MIMAROPA), led by Regional Dir[..] Read more..
CCNN, muling naghalal ng mga bagong opisyales Dahil naniniwala ang Pamahalaang Lungsod sa kakayahan at pagiging makatotohanan sa pagpapalaganap ng patas na balita ng mga mamamahayag ay muling binigyang pansin ang samahang itinatag at sinuportahan n’ya noong nakalipas na taong 2013 – ang Cal[..] Read more..
CALAPAN CITY – Hindi matatawaran ang napakalaking ambag at napakahalagang papel ng real estate service sa pagsulong ng kaunlaran, partikular sa ekonomiya at pagbibigay ng hanapbuhay sa ating bansa. Ito ang paglalarawan ni Calapan City Mayor Arnan C. Panaligan sa real estate service sector k[..] Read more..
Davao City Mayor Rodrigo R. Duterte has virtually declared himself available for the presidency in the 2016 national elections if he could get enough support
Quezon City, Philippines - The Mindoro Biodiversity Conservation Foundation, Inc. (MBCFI) successfully launched last Thursday afternoon, January 22, 2014,
With or without typhoon CALAPAN CITY – A total amount of P376,277,200 worth of infrastructure projects have been almost completed by the Department of
CALAPAN CITY – The island province of Marinduque will soon be the country’s heart or center of “telemedicine,” or medical consultation and diagnostics
CCNN, muling naghalal ng mga bagong opisyales Dahil naniniwala ang Pamahalaang Lungsod sa kakayahan at pagiging makatotohanan sa pagpapalaganap ng patas na
CALAPAN CITY – Hindi matatawaran ang napakalaking ambag at napakahalagang papel ng real estate service sa pagsulong ng kaunlaran, partikular sa ekonomiya at
Sa pagiging ‘most business-friendly’ ng Calapan City Dahil sa pagkaka-deklara ng lungsod ng Calapan kamakailan bilang “Hall of Famer” sa pagigi
CALAPAN CITY – By having awarded for the third consecutive years as being one of the most “business-friendly cities” in the whole country, the Philippin
Mar. 1-7, 2012